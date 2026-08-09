Raul Fernandez Triumphs at British MotoGP Amidst Dramatic Race

In a stunning display of determination, Trackhouse Racing's Raul Fernandez emerged victorious at the British MotoGP on Sunday. After a crash during the sprint race, Fernandez rebounded to lead from the start, having qualified second on the grid.

Jorge Martin, the championship leader, initially held the pole position and clinched Saturday's sprint. However, his ride-height device malfunctioned, causing him to lose his lead at Turn One. Martin managed a strong recovery to finish second, despite the setback.

Marco Bezzecchi secured third place after Alex Marquez's late-race mistake. Meanwhile, rookie Ai Ogura suffered his first crash of the season, and defending world champion Marc Marquez settled for seventh place, marking another challenging race day.