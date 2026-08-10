India's Dominant Warm-Up Win Sets Tone for Test Series

India secured a six-wicket win against Sri Lanka in a warm-up match, gaining momentum for the upcoming two-match Test series. Key performances included Gill's brisk 44 and Padikkal's unbeaten 142. Despite a challenging pitch, bowlers Siraj, Rashantha, and Suthar demonstrated crucial skill, bolstering team morale ahead of the series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 10:51 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 10:51 IST
India's Dominant Warm-Up Win Sets Tone for Test Series
Team India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak (Photo: BCCI). Image Credit: ANI

India's national cricket team demonstrated formidable prowess in their warm-up match against Sri Lanka, clinching a decisive six-wicket victory that sets a confident tone for the forthcoming two-match Test series starting August 15.

Shubman Gill marked his return with a brisk 44 runs, which significantly contributed to India's successful chase of a 207-run target, culminating in a solid team performance. According to Sitanshu Kotak, India's batting coach, the intensity displayed by both batsmen and bowlers in this match exceeded that of routine practice sessions.

The match saw standout performances, notably from Devdutt Padikkal, who remained unbeaten with 142 runs. The team’s fast bowlers delivered impressive spells despite the challenging pitch conditions. This warm-up victory serves as a morale booster for India's cricket squad, with players poised to bring their A-game to the Test series commencing at Galle.

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