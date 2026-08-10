Football Associations Condemn FIFA President

In a rare unified statement, UEFA, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), and CONCACAF have issued a strong rebuke of FIFA President Gianni Infantino's behavior regarding a shelved proposal for the sale of World Cup commercial rights.

The confederations accused Infantino of "breaking trust through deception" and criticized him for placing his personal interests above the collective needs of international football governance. They have demanded an independent review to investigate the circumstances around the proposal.

The statement underscores that football's greatest asset is its unity, calling for leadership that supports the game rather than dominating it.