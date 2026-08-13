Hockey Canada's Hard Hit: Code of Conduct Violations Amidst Prior Acquittals

In a significant turn of events, an independent appeal board has determined that five former players of Canada's 2018 World Junior Ice Hockey team violated Hockey Canada's code of conduct. This conclusion comes despite the players being acquitted of sexual assault charges last year.

The governing body, Hockey Canada, stated that it has accepted the board's recommendations to continue the suspensions of the implicated players. Alex Formenton is the only player to be cleared for immediate reinstatement.

The players, including NHL athletes like Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Carter Hart, face varying suspension durations, with Michael McLeod facing the longest ban until 2030. Hockey Canada has also implemented enhanced screening processes for all national team considerations.