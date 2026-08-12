Youri Tielemans Ready to Shine at Manchester United

Belgian midfielder Youri Tielemans is optimistic about his future at Manchester United following a World Cup setback. After transferring from Aston Villa, Tielemans is eager to contribute to United's success while appreciating his time at Villa. He's prepared to fulfill manager Michael Carrick's expectations for the upcoming season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 18:21 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 18:21 IST
Youri Tielemans Ready to Shine at Manchester United
Youri Tielemans
  • Country:
  • Belgium

In a remarkable career transition, Youri Tielemans, the Belgium midfielder, looks forward to new opportunities at Manchester United following a challenging World Cup experience. Despite a promising run, a sudden physical setback halted Belgium's progress in the quarter-finals against Spain.

Tielemans, who made his move from Aston Villa last month, spoke candidly to the BBC about the toll a demanding schedule took on him. The former Anderlecht, Monaco, and Leicester City player emphasized his readiness to alert management whenever he's not performing optimally, though he maintains such instances are rare.

Expressing gratitude for his time at Aston Villa, where he clinched a Europa League title, Tielemans is eager to meet United manager Michael Carrick's expectations. He anticipates unrestricted play on the field, reminiscent of his formative days at Anderlecht, as United gears up for their Premier League opener against Hull City on August 22.

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