In a major environmental crisis, risk management firm Ambrey announced it is orchestrating the salvage of a vessel leaking Russian oil into the Arabian Sea, near Oman's coast. The spill, from the Caroline Bezengi tanker, has been spreading unchecked for weeks, affecting an Omani nature reserve.

The tanker, reportedly attacked in June, is carrying 800,000 barrels of Russian oil and grounded within a reserve home to significant wildlife. With two wars complicating its navigation and an annual monsoon hindering salvage operations, Ambrey has contracted international experts to assist.

The Omani government is monitoring potential impacts on fish and marine life. Fishermen have been advised to avoid the spill area as international and local entities work to mitigate the environmental disaster.