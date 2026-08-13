Russia launched an offensive on Ukraine's largest grain export port located on the Danube, triggering fires and infrastructure damage, as confirmed by local authorities. This assault underscores the growing need for Ukraine to secure more air defense missiles from the United States, as emphasized by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

The strike on Izmail, a critical port near Romania, threatens Ukraine's agricultural export capacity amid already record-low Danube water levels. These conditions exacerbate the difficulties faced by Ukraine, whose grain shipments via the Black Sea ports have plummeted drastically.

Global concerns mount as Ukraine, a vital provider of wheat and corn, struggles to maintain its export volume. These recent developments in the ongoing conflict have also led to fluctuating wheat futures in Chicago, reflecting the broader impact of the disruption on international markets.