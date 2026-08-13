Arab Football Federations Rally Behind FIFA's Embattled Infantino

Six national football associations from the Arab world, including 2030 World Cup co-hosts Morocco, have expressed their backing for FIFA President Gianni Infantino amidst a crisis facing the international football governing body. Infantino has come under scrutiny following a failed private investment proposal that threatened to sell a stake in World Cup commercial rights.

The embattled Swiss administrator's plan to involve private investors promised an influx of $4.2 billion but was met with resistance from key regional football confederations UEFA, AFC, and CONCACAF. These organizations have called for his resignation ahead of next year's reelection campaign.

In a joint statement, federation heads from Qatar, Lebanon, Morocco, Sudan, Egypt, and Mauritania—four of whom are FIFA Council members—voiced unwavering support for Infantino. They praised his commitment to global football development and the strengthening of Arab contributions to the sport.