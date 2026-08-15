Wildfire Stabilized But Western Germany on Alert

A wildfire that compelled the evacuation of thousands in western Germany has stabilized, authorities announced on Saturday. Despite this progress, evacuations remain enforced, impacting residents of the village of Gey, located near the Belgian border.

On Friday, over 2,000 people were removed from their homes when the fire came perilously close, within just 300 meters (approximately 1,000 feet) of the community. However, the situation has improved, according to Peter Berndgen, a fire service spokesperson for the district of Dueren, who reported no further spread of the fire.

The evacuation order will likely continue through Saturday while authorities assess ongoing risks. Emergency services are on alert for potential challenges from stronger northerly winds expected later in the day, which could impact firefighting efforts and the overall situation in the region.