Disney Unveils Gaming and Movie Magic at Fan Convention

At a Disney fan convention, Walt Disney and Square Enix previewed 'Kingdom Hearts 4,' celebrating its 25th anniversary. Marvel Studios announced the new 'X-Men' cast. Meanwhile, Selena Gomez faces a lawsuit for alleged fraud related to her mental-health start-up. Zee Entertainment gained approval to proceed with a warrant issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-08-2026 10:28 IST | Created: 16-08-2026 10:28 IST
Disney Unveils Gaming and Movie Magic at Fan Convention
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Amid a celebratory atmosphere at a Disney fan convention in Anaheim, Walt Disney and Square Enix unveiled their latest venture, 'Kingdom Hearts 4.' Marking the franchise's 25th anniversary, the game was highlighted as a key achievement, with Disney's executive VP Sean Shoptaw noting its billion-dollar retail success.

In another major announcement, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige revealed the exciting new cast for the upcoming 'X-Men' film at the D23 fan event, where anticipation for the reveal ran high. The D23 event showcases Disney's cinematic and television projects, captivating fans with exclusive updates.

On a different note, singer and actor Selena Gomez is embroiled in legal issues, facing a lawsuit from investors accusing her of fraud linked to her mental-health start-up, Wondermind Global. Also, Zee Entertainment gained partial relief from a market ban, allowing it to advance with a securities warrant issue.

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh's Historic Test Cricket Triumphs

Bangladesh's Historic Test Cricket Triumphs

Australia
2
Pallister and Douglass Shine Bright in Record-Breaking Swim Meet

Pallister and Douglass Shine Bright in Record-Breaking Swim Meet

Australia
3
Bangladesh's Historic Test Victory: A Cricketing Triumph Down Under

Bangladesh's Historic Test Victory: A Cricketing Triumph Down Under

Australia
4
Historic Victory: Bangladesh's First Test Triumph in Australia

Historic Victory: Bangladesh's First Test Triumph in Australia

Australia

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Digital Trade to Local Jobs: OECD Reveals How Services Growth Is Reshaping Labour Markets

OECD Urges Smarter Tree-Farming Policies to Boost Climate Resilience and Rural Growth

Korea’s Fiscal Crossroads: IMF Study Weighs Debt Stability Against Short-Term Growth Risks

Can Climate-Smart Agriculture Secure Uzbekistan’s Farms Against a Growing Water Crisis?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026