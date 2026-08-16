Disney Unveils Gaming and Movie Magic at Fan Convention

Amid a celebratory atmosphere at a Disney fan convention in Anaheim, Walt Disney and Square Enix unveiled their latest venture, 'Kingdom Hearts 4.' Marking the franchise's 25th anniversary, the game was highlighted as a key achievement, with Disney's executive VP Sean Shoptaw noting its billion-dollar retail success.

In another major announcement, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige revealed the exciting new cast for the upcoming 'X-Men' film at the D23 fan event, where anticipation for the reveal ran high. The D23 event showcases Disney's cinematic and television projects, captivating fans with exclusive updates.

On a different note, singer and actor Selena Gomez is embroiled in legal issues, facing a lawsuit from investors accusing her of fraud linked to her mental-health start-up, Wondermind Global. Also, Zee Entertainment gained partial relief from a market ban, allowing it to advance with a securities warrant issue.