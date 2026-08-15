Audrey Werro Defies Odds to Clinch 800m Gold at European Championships

Audrey Werro triumphed in the 800m at the European Athletics Championships, outpacing Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson just a day after a tough fall in the semi-finals. Displaying resilience, Werro finished in 1:54.81, marking her rise in athletics. Notably, Karsten Warholm and Gianmarco Tamberi also won their respective events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2026 02:44 IST | Created: 15-08-2026 02:44 IST
Audrey Werro Defies Odds to Clinch 800m Gold at European Championships
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

In a stunning display of resilience, Switzerland's Audrey Werro clinched the 800m title at the European Athletics Championships, besting Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson. This triumph comes less than 24 hours after Werro survived a significant fall in the semi-finals.

The 22-year-old completed the race in 1:54.81, pulling away from Hodgkinson in the final 150 metres. Her victory marks a meteoric rise in her athletics career, following a season in which she recorded the fastest time in 43 years.

Elsewhere at the championships, Norway's Karsten Warholm set a new championship record in the 400m hurdles, while Italy's Gianmarco Tamberi claimed his fourth European high jump gold medal.

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