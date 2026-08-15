Audrey Werro Defies Odds to Clinch 800m Gold at European Championships

In a stunning display of resilience, Switzerland's Audrey Werro clinched the 800m title at the European Athletics Championships, besting Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson. This triumph comes less than 24 hours after Werro survived a significant fall in the semi-finals.

The 22-year-old completed the race in 1:54.81, pulling away from Hodgkinson in the final 150 metres. Her victory marks a meteoric rise in her athletics career, following a season in which she recorded the fastest time in 43 years.

Elsewhere at the championships, Norway's Karsten Warholm set a new championship record in the 400m hurdles, while Italy's Gianmarco Tamberi claimed his fourth European high jump gold medal.