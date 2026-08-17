Tensions Escalate as Federal and Opposition Forces Clash in Baidoa

In the heart of Baidoa city, heavy clashes erupted on Monday between Somalia's federal troops and armed opposition factions, as reported by local sources. The confrontation began when militias supporting the former Baidoa president challenged federal forces from two fronts, leading to intensified fighting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 11:47 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 11:47 IST
Tensions Escalate as Federal and Opposition Forces Clash in Baidoa
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  • Country:
  • Somalia

Heavy fighting broke out in Baidoa city on Monday, with Somalia's federal troops clashing against armed opposition groups, according to local residents and military officials.

The hostilities were sparked when militias loyal to the former Baidoa president attempted to breach the city from two directions, challenging the presence of two federal military battalions.

As tensions escalated, violence significantly increased in the city center, raising concerns over security and stability in the region.

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