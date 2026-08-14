India's Global Appeal: A Rising International Image

The Pew Research Centre's Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey reveals a strong global sentiment towards India, with 45% median favorability across 36 countries. Sri Lanka shows the highest positivity at 79%, reflecting deep ties. The findings highlight India's growing influence in economic, diplomatic, and strategic areas worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 11:51 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 11:51 IST
India's Global Appeal: A Rising International Image
Children with the national flag at India Gate (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

India continues to receive significant global approval, as revealed by the Pew Research Centre's Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey. The survey reveals that 45% of adults across 36 countries hold a favourable view of India. This positive image is particularly strong in Sri Lanka, where 79% of those surveyed view India favourably.

Conducted between February and May 2026, the survey underscores India's positive international image, with favourable opinions eclipsing unfavourable ones by a margin of four percentage points globally. Sri Lanka emerges as India's most ardent supporter, highlighting robust cultural, economic, and strategic ties between the neighbouring nations.

Apart from its immediate neighborhood, India's favourable image resonates in numerous countries. With seven-in-ten adults in Kenya and the United Kingdom expressing positive views, and majorities in Germany, Israel, Italy, Sweden, Japan, and Thailand holding similar sentiments, India's role on the global stage is increasingly recognized.

The survey brings to light varied perceptions in different regions. Whilst countries in Europe generally respond positively, opinions in Latin America are less determined, with many respondents refraining from expressing a view.

Divergences also exist among India's neighbors. Sri Lanka records an overwhelming majority with favorable views of India, yet only 7% of Pakistanis share this sentiment. Favorability in Turkey and territories like West Bank and East Jerusalem also remain low.

Across several major economies, India's positive diplomatic and economic engagements continue to bolster its international reputation. The United Kingdom records 71% favorability, Germany 63%, and Israel 60%, among other countries.

The survey confirms that India's growing global appeal spans multiple regions, supported by its expanding economic influence and strategic partnerships, notably in the Indo-Pacific region.

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