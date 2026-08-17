Sports World Buzz: Exciting Updates from NFL to MLB and Beyond

In a major NFL development, eight-time Pro Bowl linebacker Von Miller, has signed with the Dallas Cowboys for his 15th season, making headlines across the nation. Miller confirmed his return to his home state team via Instagram, invigorating Cowboys fans with high expectations for the coming season.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles Rams Coach Sean McVay addressed rumors about an 'invisible deadline' for Aaron Donald's decision to possibly come out of retirement, and join the Rams once more. In other news, MLB's Kansas City Royals pitcher Noah Cameron impressed with a one-hit complete game, securing a 3-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels.

Noteworthy updates from the Athletics and Red Sox show changes to lineups due to player injuries. Additionally, the sporting arena saw exciting swimming victories at the Pan Pacific Championships, and Sungjae Im advanced in the FedEx Cup playoffs, leaving Jordan Spieth out of the top 50.