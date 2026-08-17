Belgium Battles Its Biggest Wildfire as Europe's Fire Crisis Intensifies

Rainfall over eastern Belgium on Monday offered a glimmer of hope to firefighters striving to control the nation's largest wildfire on record, inches away from spreading to Germany.

This summer, wildfires have surged across Europe as climate change-induced heatwaves exacerbate drought, rendering vegetation extremely flammable. Over 20 fatalities have been reported, with hundreds of thousands forced to evacuate and nearly 576,000 hectares devastated this season, twice Luxembourg's area, according to the European Forest Fire Information System.

Belgium's inferno, having razed approximately 3,000 hectares, remains uncontained despite aid from local forces and EU resources. Fire rages through the High Fens reserve, igniting peat bogs that may smolder for months, showcasing Europe's escalating fire threat tied to climate conditions and human factors.