Thrilling Victory: Mohun Bagan SG Edges Jamshedpur in Epic Penalty Shootout

In a nail-biting conclusion to a fiercely contested match, Mohun Bagan Super Giant overcame Jamshedpur FC with a 9-8 victory in penalties to claim a spot in the IndianOil Durand Cup semi-finals. Held at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, the encounter extended into a dramatic shootout after a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

The penalty shootout reached an intense climax as both sides converted their initial attempts. However, it was Mohun Bagan who emerged triumphant when goalkeeper Vishal Kaith saved a crucial shot, allowing Tekcham Abhishek Singh to net the winning penalty. Mohun Bagan will now face the winner of the clash between Shillong Lajong FC and NorthEast United FC.

Mohun Bagan took an early lead with Sahal Abdul Samad's goal but saw their advantage slip just before halftime when Devendra Murgaonkar equalized for Jamshedpur. Despite numerous attacking attempts and defensive challenges, neither team could break the deadlock in the second half, leading to the thrilling penalty resolution.