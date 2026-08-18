Thrilling Victory: Mohun Bagan SG Edges Jamshedpur in Epic Penalty Shootout

Mohun Bagan Super Giant secured a semi-final spot in the IndianOil Durand Cup after defeating Jamshedpur FC 9-8 in a gripping penalty shootout. The match ended 1-1 in regular time, with Sahal Abdul Samad and Devendra Murgaonkar scoring. Mohun Bagan prevailed in a tense sudden death shootout.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 09:45 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 09:45 IST
Thrilling Victory: Mohun Bagan SG Edges Jamshedpur in Epic Penalty Shootout
Mohun Bagan Super Giant celebrating. (Photo: AIFF/Durand Cup). Image Credit: ANI

In a nail-biting conclusion to a fiercely contested match, Mohun Bagan Super Giant overcame Jamshedpur FC with a 9-8 victory in penalties to claim a spot in the IndianOil Durand Cup semi-finals. Held at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, the encounter extended into a dramatic shootout after a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

The penalty shootout reached an intense climax as both sides converted their initial attempts. However, it was Mohun Bagan who emerged triumphant when goalkeeper Vishal Kaith saved a crucial shot, allowing Tekcham Abhishek Singh to net the winning penalty. Mohun Bagan will now face the winner of the clash between Shillong Lajong FC and NorthEast United FC.

Mohun Bagan took an early lead with Sahal Abdul Samad's goal but saw their advantage slip just before halftime when Devendra Murgaonkar equalized for Jamshedpur. Despite numerous attacking attempts and defensive challenges, neither team could break the deadlock in the second half, leading to the thrilling penalty resolution.

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