Alaaeddine Ajaraie's Stunning Hat-trick Propels NorthEast United Into Durand Cup Semis

Alaaeddine Ajaraie led a thrilling comeback with a sensational hat-trick, helping NorthEast United FC secure a 5-2 victory over Shillong Lajong FC in the Durand Cup quarter-finals. Overcoming a 2-1 halftime deficit, NorthEast United joined Mohun Bagan, Sporting Club Delhi, and East Bengal in the semi-finals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 09:46 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 09:46 IST
Alaaeddine Ajaraie's Stunning Hat-trick Propels NorthEast United Into Durand Cup Semis
A visual from the match. (Photo: AIFF/Durand Cup). Image Credit: ANI

In an electrifying Durand Cup quarter-final clash at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Alaaeddine Ajaraie was NorthEast United FC's hero, orchestrating a phenomenal second-half comeback with a hat-trick that secured a 5-2 win over Shillong Lajong FC. After trailing 2-1 at halftime, the Highlanders rallied with four second-half goals to advance to the semi-finals.

With the victory, NorthEast United joined Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Sporting Club Delhi, and East Bengal FC in the final four of the prestigious tournament. Both teams adopted an attacking 4-3-3 formation, but it was Ajaraie's remarkable performance under challenging weather conditions that proved decisive.

Initially falling behind to Shillong Lajong’s spirited play, NorthEast United found themselves down 2-1 at the break. However, Ajaraie's inspired performance, with goals in the 11th, 58th, and 69th minutes, turned the tide. Contributing to the final score, Jithin M.S.'s late strike sealed the emphatic victory, paving the way to the semi-finals.

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