Elina Svitolina Withdraws from Cincinnati Open Due to Injury

Top-ranked athlete Elina Svitolina has announced her withdrawal from the Cincinnati Open due to an ankle injury. This decision came ahead of her scheduled third-round match against Wang Xiyu.

The injury, initially sustained in Toronto and exacerbated by two subsequent matches, left Svitolina unable to continue competing. "Unfortunately, I tried my best to recover, but the injury I sustained in Toronto and also pushed by the second round match, I didn’t recover as I wish I could to get ready for my next round," Svitolina revealed in her statement.

Wang Xiyu will now advance to the tournament's final 16 where she will face Madison Keys. Svitolina hopes to recover ahead of the U.S. Open starting later this month.