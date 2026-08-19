Arsenal's Ambitious Quest: Arteta Eyes Consecutive Premier League Titles

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta aims for consecutive Premier League titles, seeking to make Arsenal the "best club in the world." After a 3-0 win over Manchester City in the FA Community Shield, Arsenal's ambitions are high as they prepare for the new season with key signings and unwavering determination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 09:36 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 09:36 IST
Arsenal's Ambitious Quest: Arteta Eyes Consecutive Premier League Titles
Mikel Arteta. (Photo: @Arsenal X). Image Credit: ANI

Arsenal's quest for successive Premier League titles is being spearheaded by manager Mikel Arteta, who has boldly declared the club's ambition to become the "best in the world." The Gunners last defended their top-flight title in the 1930s, and Arteta sees an excellent opportunity to replicate that success.

The team recently secured a resounding 3-0 victory over Manchester City to claim the FA Community Shield, setting a positive tone as they kick off their title defense against Coventry FC this August. Building on last season's Premier League triumph after a 22-year wait, Arsenal has reinforced their squad with new signings, including Christian Tzolis and Bruno Guimaraes.

Arteta emphasized that having the best squad, fans, and facilities are crucial to achieving their goal and is confident in the team's ability to rise to the challenge. As favorites heading into the competition, Arteta is focused on nurturing the passion, determination, and desire within his players, key elements he believes are necessary for success.

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