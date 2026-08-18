Jose Mourinho's Emotional Real Madrid Return

Jose Mourinho's return to Real Madrid became official during a subdued ceremony at the club's training facility, marking a nostalgic yet risky second tenure for the Portuguese manager.

Mourinho, who commenced duties on July 10, has signed a contract through June 2029, aligning with club president Florentino Perez's recent aggressive transfer strategy.

Real Madrid, trophy-less for two years, faces growing pressure, with Mourinho emphasizing the emotional significance of returning 'home' and pledging to rebuild standards ahead of the new LaLiga season opener against Espanyol.