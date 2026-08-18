Jose Mourinho's Emotional Real Madrid Return
Jose Mourinho officially returns to Real Madrid, signing a contract through 2029. The move is seen as nostalgic and risky as the club aims to improve upon two seasons without trophies. Mourinho emphasizes an emotional connection to the club and focuses on rebuilding its standards and culture.
Jose Mourinho's return to Real Madrid became official during a subdued ceremony at the club's training facility, marking a nostalgic yet risky second tenure for the Portuguese manager.
Mourinho, who commenced duties on July 10, has signed a contract through June 2029, aligning with club president Florentino Perez's recent aggressive transfer strategy.
Real Madrid, trophy-less for two years, faces growing pressure, with Mourinho emphasizing the emotional significance of returning 'home' and pledging to rebuild standards ahead of the new LaLiga season opener against Espanyol.