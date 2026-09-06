Thrills and Spills: A Rollercoaster Weekend in Sports

Alexander Zverev and Coco Gauff shone at the US Open, both cruising into the next round amid the surprising exits of fellow Americans. Zverev moved past Alejandro Tabilo with ease, while Gauff remained resilient, reinforcing her reputation under pressure.

In a more intimate setting away from the iconic Arthur Ashe Stadium, Iga Swiatek secured her spot in the fourth round with a victory over Marie Bouzkova. Meanwhile, defending champions Aryna Sabalenka and Carlos Alcaraz are poised for formidable matches against American challengers Taylor Townsend and Tommy Paul respectively.

Elsewhere, Lionel Messi, fresh off announcing his retirement from international football, made an impactful appearance for Inter Miami, assisting in a late equalizer against Atlanta United. Shohei Ohtani, on the other hand, continues to be absent from the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup due to ongoing physical issues.