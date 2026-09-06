Thrills and Spills: A Rollercoaster Weekend in Sports

Catch up with the latest this weekend in the world of sports. Alexander Zverev and Coco Gauff advance at the US Open, while Naomi Osaka demonstrates grit. Iga Swiatek thrives away from the biggest stage, and champions Sabalenka and Alcaraz gear up for home challenges. Lionel Messi assists Miami post-Argentina retirement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2026 13:27 IST | Created: 06-09-2026 13:27 IST
Thrills and Spills: A Rollercoaster Weekend in Sports
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Alexander Zverev and Coco Gauff shone at the US Open, both cruising into the next round amid the surprising exits of fellow Americans. Zverev moved past Alejandro Tabilo with ease, while Gauff remained resilient, reinforcing her reputation under pressure.

In a more intimate setting away from the iconic Arthur Ashe Stadium, Iga Swiatek secured her spot in the fourth round with a victory over Marie Bouzkova. Meanwhile, defending champions Aryna Sabalenka and Carlos Alcaraz are poised for formidable matches against American challengers Taylor Townsend and Tommy Paul respectively.

Elsewhere, Lionel Messi, fresh off announcing his retirement from international football, made an impactful appearance for Inter Miami, assisting in a late equalizer against Atlanta United. Shohei Ohtani, on the other hand, continues to be absent from the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup due to ongoing physical issues.

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