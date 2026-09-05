Russell Dominates Italian GP Practice with Fastest Time

George Russell led Mercedes to a commanding performance in final practice for the Italian Grand Prix. He set the fastest lap, edging out his former teammate Lewis Hamilton. Kimi Antonelli, Russell's teammate, faces penalties, opening opportunities for rivals Max Verstappen and Hamilton to close point gaps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2026 17:33 IST | Created: 05-09-2026 17:33 IST
Russell Dominates Italian GP Practice with Fastest Time
George Russell

George Russell made an impressive statement in the final practice session of the Italian Grand Prix, setting the fastest lap for Mercedes on Saturday. His performance solidified his position as a formidable contender, while Lewis Hamilton, his former teammate, followed closely in second place for Ferrari.

Russell clocked a best time of one minute 22.219 seconds at the historic Monza track. Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton, who is in pursuit of a record sixth win at the Italian Grand Prix, was 0.226 seconds slower than Russell. The venue, known for its high speeds, witnessed a thrilling display of competitive racing.

Kimi Antonelli, Russell's teammate, placed fourth but faces engine penalties, offering a tactical advantage to rivals Verstappen and Hamilton, positioned to capitalize and narrow the point difference. The competitive field saw the top twelve drivers finish within a second of Russell's pace.

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