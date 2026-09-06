Thrilling Eighth Day at the U.S. Open

The eighth day of the U.S. Open showcased some riveting tennis action, with matches commencing at 1550 GMT. World number one Aryna Sabalenka faced Taylor Townsend on the grand stage of Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Defending champions, including Sabalenka and Carlos Alcaraz, met fierce competition from hometown contenders. The day was marked by intriguing battles and notable victories, stirring excitement among fans.

Elsewhere, players like Naomi Osaka and Gauff made headlines with their advances, while surprises unfolded as top seeds experienced unexpected challenges, capturing the unpredictable spirit of the tournament's play.