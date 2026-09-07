Cheers to 20 Years: The Iconic Honey Deuce Cocktail of the U.S. Open

The Honey Deuce cocktail marks 20 years as a symbol of the U.S. Open, drawing fans from across Flushing Meadows. This Grey Goose-based drink, akin to the Pimm's Cup at Wimbledon, combines vodka, lemonade, and raspberry liqueur topped with honeydew melon balls resembling tennis balls.

Introduced in 2007, the drink sold 25,000 units at $12 each. Its appeal skyrocketed with social media, selling approximately 800,000 at $23 a drink last year. The accompanying collectible plastic glass, printed with U.S. Open champions' names, has become a cherished souvenir among attendees.

The cocktail owes part of its inspiration to the Kentucky Derby's mint julep. Danny Zausner, COO of USTA National Tennis Center, remarked on its meteoric rise. Now, as the Australian Open plans a similar cocktail introduction, the Honey Deuce's legacy at the U.S. Open endures.