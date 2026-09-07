Cheers to 20 Years: The Iconic Honey Deuce Cocktail of the U.S. Open

The Honey Deuce cocktail celebrates its 20th anniversary at the U.S. Open. Known for its Grey Goose base and signature collectible glass, it has become a staple of the tournament. With social media boosting its popularity, sales climbed from 25,000 in 2007 to 800,000 in 2022.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 00:44 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 00:44 IST
Cheers to 20 Years: The Iconic Honey Deuce Cocktail of the U.S. Open

The Honey Deuce cocktail marks 20 years as a symbol of the U.S. Open, drawing fans from across Flushing Meadows. This Grey Goose-based drink, akin to the Pimm's Cup at Wimbledon, combines vodka, lemonade, and raspberry liqueur topped with honeydew melon balls resembling tennis balls.

Introduced in 2007, the drink sold 25,000 units at $12 each. Its appeal skyrocketed with social media, selling approximately 800,000 at $23 a drink last year. The accompanying collectible plastic glass, printed with U.S. Open champions' names, has become a cherished souvenir among attendees.

The cocktail owes part of its inspiration to the Kentucky Derby's mint julep. Danny Zausner, COO of USTA National Tennis Center, remarked on its meteoric rise. Now, as the Australian Open plans a similar cocktail introduction, the Honey Deuce's legacy at the U.S. Open endures.

TRENDING

1
Saxony-Anhalt's Pivotal Vote: AfD's Historic Leap?

Saxony-Anhalt's Pivotal Vote: AfD's Historic Leap?

Global
2
Eruption Causes Major Disruption at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Eruption Causes Major Disruption at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Global
3
Volcanic Ash Disrupts Flights at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Volcanic Ash Disrupts Flights at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Global
4
Volcanic Ash Clouds Soekarno-Hatta's Skies: Eruption Disruptions at Jakarta Hub

Volcanic Ash Clouds Soekarno-Hatta's Skies: Eruption Disruptions at Jakarta ...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Behind Stronger Current Accounts: How Trade and Capital Controls Can Reshape Economic Stability

Can AI Close the Productivity Gap? IMF Study Reveals What Developing Economies Need Most

Geopolitical Shocks Are Reshaping Cross-Border Investment, With Developing Economies Hit Harder

Can Digital Payments Make African Banks More Resilient? Nigeria Offers a Cautious Yes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026