Richard Hughes Takes the Helm at Al-Hilal as Sporting Director

Richard Hughes has been appointed as the sporting director of Al-Hilal, a club in the Saudi Pro League, following his exit from Liverpool. His role aligns with Al-Hilal's goal to strengthen its football system by recruiting expertise from English football, adding to their roster of former Premier League figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 02:04 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 02:04 IST
Richard Hughes Takes the Helm at Al-Hilal as Sporting Director

Richard Hughes has taken on the role of sporting director at Al-Hilal, a Saudi Pro League club, marking a significant career move after leaving Liverpool. Hughes, aged 47, initially joined Liverpool from Bournemouth in 2024. His key achievement at Liverpool was the strategic appointment of Arne Slot as Juergen Klopp's successor, leading to a Premier League title win for the 2024-25 season. However, Slot was later replaced by Andoni Iraola in June.

Al-Hilal's leadership announced that Hughes' appointment is part of the club’s strategy to bolster its football framework with specialized expertise. This move underscores Al-Hilal’s ambition to incorporate English football wisdom into its structure, making Hughes a notable addition to the Riyadh-based team.

Hughes joins a growing list of former Premier League talents, including Gabriel Martinelli, Crysencio Summerville, and Ollie Watkins, who have recently transferred to the Saudi club from English teams like Arsenal, West Ham United, and Aston Villa.

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