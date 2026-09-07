A Thrilling Eighth Day at the U.S. Open

The eighth day of the U.S. Open featured significant victories, as defending champions Aryna Sabalenka and Carlos Alcaraz secured quarter-final spots. Notably, Linda Noskova defeated Marta Kostyuk, while Taylor Townsend fell to Sabalenka. The matches included intense battles and compelling athleticism from all participants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 02:09 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 02:09 IST
A Thrilling Eighth Day at the U.S. Open
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The eighth day at the U.S. Open brought thrilling performances from top tennis titans as the competition heated up. Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz showcased his mastery on the court by besting American hopeful Tommy Paul in straight sets: 6-4, 6-3, 6-4.

In a dramatic twist at Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova's match, she overcame a strong challenge from Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk, ultimately triumphing 7-5, 5-7, 6-4 to move into the quarter-finals. Another standout performance came from Aryna Sabalenka, fast proving her performance prowess with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Taylor Townsend.

The day was marked by seamless play amid the bustling Arthur Ashe and Louis Armstrong stadiums, promising an exciting trajectory as players like Daniil Medvedev and Frances Tiafoe continue to advance. With favorites like Jessica Pegula still in the fray, the tournament promises more exhilarating tennis action.

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