Noskova's Battle Preps for High-Octane Sabalenka Showdown at US Open

Linda Noskova is set to face Aryna Sabalenka in the U.S. Open quarter-final. After enduring a challenging match against Marta Kostyuk, Noskova aims to regroup and leverage her skills against the formidable Wimbledon champion Sabalenka, who remains unbeaten in New York. The upcoming clash promises fast-paced and exciting tennis action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 04:48 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 04:48 IST
Noskova's Battle Preps for High-Octane Sabalenka Showdown at US Open

Linda Noskova is bracing for an electrifying quarter-final clash at the U.S. Open against Wimbledon champ Aryna Sabalenka. Noskova triumphed over a determined Marta Kostyuk with a resilient performance, ultimately winning 7-5, 5-7, 6-4, setting the stage for an exciting showdown at Flushing Meadows.

Sabalenka, having bested Noskova in past meetings, remains a formidable opponent. "She's incredibly consistent and versatile," Noskova remarked, acknowledging Sabalenka's previous victories, including her triumph at Indian Wells. Despite the past setbacks, Noskova is keen to leverage her insights into her opponent's game for an edge.

Recovering from her recent grueling encounter, Noskova adapts her strategy, ready for a high-speed match against Sabalenka. "It's going to be some fast tennis," Noskova projected, aiming to thrill fans with this much-anticipated, high-stakes quarter-final at the prestigious tournament.

TRENDING

1
Saxony-Anhalt's Pivotal Vote: AfD's Historic Leap?

Saxony-Anhalt's Pivotal Vote: AfD's Historic Leap?

Global
2
Eruption Causes Major Disruption at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Eruption Causes Major Disruption at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Global
3
Volcanic Ash Disrupts Flights at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Volcanic Ash Disrupts Flights at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Global
4
Volcanic Ash Clouds Soekarno-Hatta's Skies: Eruption Disruptions at Jakarta Hub

Volcanic Ash Clouds Soekarno-Hatta's Skies: Eruption Disruptions at Jakarta ...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Behind Stronger Current Accounts: How Trade and Capital Controls Can Reshape Economic Stability

Can AI Close the Productivity Gap? IMF Study Reveals What Developing Economies Need Most

Geopolitical Shocks Are Reshaping Cross-Border Investment, With Developing Economies Hit Harder

Can Digital Payments Make African Banks More Resilient? Nigeria Offers a Cautious Yes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026