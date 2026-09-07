Noskova's Battle Preps for High-Octane Sabalenka Showdown at US Open
Linda Noskova is set to face Aryna Sabalenka in the U.S. Open quarter-final. After enduring a challenging match against Marta Kostyuk, Noskova aims to regroup and leverage her skills against the formidable Wimbledon champion Sabalenka, who remains unbeaten in New York. The upcoming clash promises fast-paced and exciting tennis action.
Linda Noskova is bracing for an electrifying quarter-final clash at the U.S. Open against Wimbledon champ Aryna Sabalenka. Noskova triumphed over a determined Marta Kostyuk with a resilient performance, ultimately winning 7-5, 5-7, 6-4, setting the stage for an exciting showdown at Flushing Meadows.
Sabalenka, having bested Noskova in past meetings, remains a formidable opponent. "She's incredibly consistent and versatile," Noskova remarked, acknowledging Sabalenka's previous victories, including her triumph at Indian Wells. Despite the past setbacks, Noskova is keen to leverage her insights into her opponent's game for an edge.
Recovering from her recent grueling encounter, Noskova adapts her strategy, ready for a high-speed match against Sabalenka. "It's going to be some fast tennis," Noskova projected, aiming to thrill fans with this much-anticipated, high-stakes quarter-final at the prestigious tournament.