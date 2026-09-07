Carlos Alcaraz Powers to US Open Quarter-Finals

Carlos Alcaraz delivered a commanding performance, defeating American 20th seed Tommy Paul 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 in a high-energy match at the US Open, securing his place in the quarter-finals. The Spaniard remains poised for consecutive titles at Flushing Meadows.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion demonstrated top form in New York after a five-month hiatus due to a wrist injury, enhancing his major match-winning streak to 18. Despite pressure from Paul in the first set, Alcaraz showed resilience, ultimately capturing the set with strategic play.

During the second set, Alcaraz dominated with a swift 2-0 lead after an impressive crosscourt winner. Though Paul briefly challenged, Alcaraz's audacious style thrilled spectators and fortified his 13-0 Grand Slam record against American opponents. Alcaraz is set to face either Ben Shelton or Stefanos Tsitsipas in the next round.