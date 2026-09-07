Saint Lucia Kings Face Setback in CPL, Focus Shift to Guyana Clash

The Saint Lucia Kings were defeated by the Barbados Tridents by eight wickets during the Caribbean Premier League at Kensington Oval. Despite Kamil Pooran's 37-run contribution, the Kings could only manage 138/6. Mujeeb Ur Rahman's impressive bowling for the Tridents ensured a comfortable chase, propelling the team to victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 12:45 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 12:45 IST
Saint Lucia Kings Face Setback in CPL, Focus Shift to Guyana Clash
Saint Lucia Kings suffered a eight wicket loss. (Photo: SLK). Image Credit: ANI

The Saint Lucia Kings experienced a significant loss against the Barbados Tridents, succumbing to an eight-wicket defeat in the Caribbean Premier League at Kensington Oval early Monday morning. The Kings, batting first, managed to post a total of 138/6, with Kamil Pooran top-scoring with 37 runs off 24 balls.

Pivotal in Barbados Tridents' comeback, Mujeeb Ur Rahman delivered a crucial spell, conceding only 22 runs and claiming three wickets, changing the game’s momentum. His early strikes, alongside Daniel Sams' two wickets for 20 runs, restricted Saint Lucia's run tally to a moderate score. Quinton de Kock’s swift 47 from 31 balls led the Tridents to a successful chase, with Rivaldo Clarke supporting with an unbeaten 36.

As Saint Lucia Kings regroup, their focus shifts to the next fixture against the Guyana Amazon Warriors on September 10. Captain Roston Chase emphasized the need for strategic planning against spin, considering the conditions in Guyana. The Kings aim for a robust rebound in their quest for CPL playoff contention.

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