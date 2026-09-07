New Zealand Prepares for India's Retaliatory Tour Across Formats

New Zealand's limited-overs captain, Mitchell Santner, expressed his anticipation for the upcoming series against India, suggesting the visitors might be seeking revenge for recent defeats. New Zealand has proven to be a formidable opponent, outmatching India twice in their home territory, with a 2-1 ODI series victory in January and a historic 3-0 Test series whitewash in 2024.

India's tour includes a white-ball campaign of five T20Is and five ODIs from October 22 to November 15, followed by a two-match Test series, pivotal in the World Test Championship standings. New Zealand currently ranks third, while India stands fifth. Santner hinted at seam-friendly conditions in New Zealand and praised India's comprehensive attack in all cricket formats.

Santner, also leading Edinburgh Castle Rockers in the European T20 Premier League, shared his upbeat experience in the league, highlighting its role in expanding cricket in Europe. With his team undefeated in the season, he emphasized the league's potential to drive interest in the sport in the region.