Tara Davis-Woodhall Ends Season After Car Accident

Tara Davis-Woodhall, Olympic long jump champion, has concluded her 2026 season following a severe concussion from a car accident. The injury has made it impossible for her to compete in the World Athletics Ultimate Championship. Despite her disappointment, she remains optimistic about her return.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 09:38 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 09:38 IST
Tara Davis-Woodhall Ends Season After Car Accident

Olympic long jump champion Tara Davis-Woodhall has unexpectedly concluded her season. A severe concussion, sustained in a car accident, has rendered her unable to compete at this week's World Athletics Ultimate Championship.

The 27-year-old was involved in a head-on collision en route to a training session, forcing this difficult decision. 'This one hurts. I'm sad, disappointed, and just hurt by all of it,' she expressed on social media. Despite this, Davis-Woodhall believes there's a greater purpose to her ordeal, stating confidently, 'I will be back.'

Scheduled to be held from September 11 to 13 in Budapest, the Ultimate Championships is the newest season-ending event organized by World Athletics.

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