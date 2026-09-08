Tara Davis-Woodhall Ends Season After Car Accident

Olympic long jump champion Tara Davis-Woodhall has unexpectedly concluded her season. A severe concussion, sustained in a car accident, has rendered her unable to compete at this week's World Athletics Ultimate Championship.

The 27-year-old was involved in a head-on collision en route to a training session, forcing this difficult decision. 'This one hurts. I'm sad, disappointed, and just hurt by all of it,' she expressed on social media. Despite this, Davis-Woodhall believes there's a greater purpose to her ordeal, stating confidently, 'I will be back.'

Scheduled to be held from September 11 to 13 in Budapest, the Ultimate Championships is the newest season-ending event organized by World Athletics.