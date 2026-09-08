Tara Davis-Woodhall Ends Season After Car Accident
Tara Davis-Woodhall, Olympic long jump champion, has concluded her 2026 season following a severe concussion from a car accident. The injury has made it impossible for her to compete in the World Athletics Ultimate Championship. Despite her disappointment, she remains optimistic about her return.
Olympic long jump champion Tara Davis-Woodhall has unexpectedly concluded her season. A severe concussion, sustained in a car accident, has rendered her unable to compete at this week's World Athletics Ultimate Championship.
The 27-year-old was involved in a head-on collision en route to a training session, forcing this difficult decision. 'This one hurts. I'm sad, disappointed, and just hurt by all of it,' she expressed on social media. Despite this, Davis-Woodhall believes there's a greater purpose to her ordeal, stating confidently, 'I will be back.'
Scheduled to be held from September 11 to 13 in Budapest, the Ultimate Championships is the newest season-ending event organized by World Athletics.