On Tuesday, Russian military forces launched a series of attacks targeting military and logistical infrastructures in Ukraine, as reported by Russian news agencies. The strikes primarily focused on Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, the surrounding regions, and the port city of Chornomorsk.

The Russian defense ministry was quoted, confirming these strategic assaults, marking a continuation of the ongoing conflict between the two nations. The specific targets within these regions were chosen to impair Ukraine’s military capabilities and supply chains.

This escalation highlights the sustained tensions and the intensifying military operations in Eastern Europe, drawing significant international attention and condemnation.