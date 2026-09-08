Nature's Time: Yala National Park's Bold Move Amid Drought

Mugger crocodiles are seen basking near the shrinking reservoir in Yala National Park, Sri Lanka, as a severe drought grips the area. The park is closing tourist access to protect wildlife needing water, a measure led by wildlife ranger Sujeewa Nishantha.

From next week, tourists will be banned from busy areas to ensure that animals can access vital water resources without obstruction. The decision, while drastic, is necessary to prioritize animal welfare during this dry spell, Nishantha told Reuters.

The island faces its harshest drought in nearly a decade, exacerbated by the global El Niño phenomenon. This weather cycle could intensify due to global warming, leaving many Sri Lankans relying on emergency water supplies and impacting local agriculture.