Spicing Up Standards: India's Push for Quality in the Global Spice Market

India, a leading global spice producer, now mandates ethylene oxide (ETO) testing for spice exports to Hong Kong and Singapore. The shift underscores increased focus on food safety, traceability, and quality across India's spice supply chain. Key players, like Shyam Dhani Industries, are focusing on purity and consumer trust to strengthen competitiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2026 10:37 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 10:37 IST
Spicing Up Standards: India's Push for Quality in the Global Spice Market
India’s Spice Industry Is Turning Quality & Traceability Into A Growth Opportunity. Image Credit: ANI

In a significant move to bolster food safety, the Spices Board of India made ethylene oxide (ETO) testing mandatory for all spice consignments exported to Singapore and Hong Kong starting April 2024. This regulation followed a recall of Indian branded spices in these markets, spotlighting quality concerns.

While initially perceived as an export compliance measure, the regulation has sparked a broader shift towards ensuring domestic food safety. The spice industry, a cornerstone of India's export economy, is adapting by embracing traceability and quality assurance from farm to consumer.

This transformation aligns with India's ambition to maintain its standing in the global spice market, valued at $4.52 billion in exports for FY25, by enhancing sustainable farming and processing practices across its fragmented supply chain.

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