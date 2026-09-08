Spicing Up Standards: India's Push for Quality in the Global Spice Market

In a significant move to bolster food safety, the Spices Board of India made ethylene oxide (ETO) testing mandatory for all spice consignments exported to Singapore and Hong Kong starting April 2024. This regulation followed a recall of Indian branded spices in these markets, spotlighting quality concerns.

While initially perceived as an export compliance measure, the regulation has sparked a broader shift towards ensuring domestic food safety. The spice industry, a cornerstone of India's export economy, is adapting by embracing traceability and quality assurance from farm to consumer.

This transformation aligns with India's ambition to maintain its standing in the global spice market, valued at $4.52 billion in exports for FY25, by enhancing sustainable farming and processing practices across its fragmented supply chain.