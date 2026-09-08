Arthur Fils Withdraws from Davis Cup Amid Health Concerns

Arthur Fils, currently ranked number 11 in the world, has decided to withdraw from France's Davis Cup tie against Canada, citing health concerns. Following a demanding year both physically and competitively, the 22-year-old has chosen to prioritize his well-being.

This decision comes on the heels of an unexpected first-round loss to Stefanos Tsitsipas at the U.S. Open. Fils, who was a leading contender after securing his first ATP Masters 1000 title at Cincinnati, has made the difficult choice to step back.

Fils returned to competition earlier in the year after missing much of 2025 due to a lower-back stress fracture. He has enjoyed a remarkable resurgence, reaching quarter-finals in eight tournaments and winning the Barcelona Open. In coordination with his team, Fils will conduct a full assessment of his fitness before continuing with the season.