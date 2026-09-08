Sharmila Dhankar: From Commonwealth Glory to Paralympics Dreams

Indian athlete Sharmila Dhankar, a Commonwealth Games gold medalist, is now setting her sights on Paralympics 2028 in Los Angeles, aiming for both a gold medal and a world record. A survivor of domestic violence, Dhankar's journey exemplifies determination and resilience, with her mantra to never leave any major event without a medal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 13:13 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 13:13 IST
Sharmila Dhankar: From Commonwealth Glory to Paralympics Dreams
India's CWG 2026 gold medalist Sharmila Dhankar. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Commonwealth Games gold-medalist Sharmila Dhankar is gearing up for the Paralympics 2028, aiming for another gold and a world record in Los Angeles. Speaking at an SBI Life Insurance event, she expressed gratitude for the support from sponsors and reflected on the transformative impact of her athletic journey.

Dhankar's inspiring story at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow saw her clinch gold in the women's shot put F57 event, overcoming a past marred by domestic violence. This achievement, she says, has brought a significant change in her life, marking a transition from survival to triumph.

At 40, Dhankar is not slowing down. She is also preparing intensively for the Para Asian Games, with a determined resolve not to return home empty-handed. Her success in Glasgow, commanding a season-best throw of 9.81m, was a highlight in India's impressive medal haul at the Games.

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