India Gears Up for Asian Games 2026

The Asian Games 2026, taking place in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan from September 19 to October 4, will see India field athletes across numerous disciplines. India aims to build on past successes, with significant participation in cricket, kabaddi, hockey, badminton, weightlifting, shooting, and athletics, featuring several Olympic and Commonwealth Games medallists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 23:17 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 23:17 IST
India Gears Up for Asian Games 2026
Manu Bhaker, Mirabai Chanu and PV Sindhu (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

India is preparing for an impressive showing at the Asian Games 2026, set to be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan from September 19 to October 4. The multi-sport event will see India fielding athletes across various disciplines, aiming to build on its strong performances in previous editions, according to Olympics.com. Notably, the sporting action will commence on September 10, nine days before the opening ceremony.

In cricket and kabaddi, India will enter the games as the defending champions in both men's and women's categories. The Indian men's hockey team will also be defending its title. Among individual sports, two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu will lead the charge in badminton. The badminton competition is scheduled to get underway at the Ichinomiya City Municipal Gymnasium starting September 20.

Other key athletes include Olympic medalist Mirabai Chanu, heading the five-member weightlifting squad, and sharpshooter Manu Bhaker. Wrestler Aman Sehrawat, who earned a bronze at the Paris 2024 Olympics, will represent India. Indian athletes will look to leverage their Commonwealth Games success, where Indian boxers claimed 10 medals. The athletics contingent, comprising over 70 track and field athletes, will be another focal point in India's campaign.

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