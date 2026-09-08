Jhandu Kumar Aims for Gold at Asian Para Games

Jhandu Kumar, bronze medal-winning powerlifter from the 2026 Commonwealth Games, targets gold at the Asian Para Games. India aims to surpass its previous best medal tally. Preparation is on track, and Kumar expresses confidence going into the event starting October 18 in Japan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 13:01 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 13:01 IST
Jhandu Kumar Aims for Gold at Asian Para Games
CWG 2026 bronze medalist powerlifter Jhandu Kumar. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Renowned powerlifter Jhandu Kumar, who clinched a bronze medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, is setting his sights on gold at the forthcoming Asian Para Games. Kumar is determined to aid India in outdoing its previous medal achievements.

Speaking to ANI at an SBI Life Insurance event honoring India's para-athlete luminaries, Kumar voiced optimism about his upcoming competition. 'The preparation is going on well. This time, the goal is to win the gold medal. We will do something good,' he asserted.

India achieved a record 108 medals at the last Asian Para Games, but Kumar is keen on surpassing this milestone as the games commence in Japan on October 18. With a determined mindset and rigorous preparation, Kumar remains confident of his pursuits.

TRENDING

1
Quarter-Finals Showdown at the US Open: American Stars Shine

Quarter-Finals Showdown at the US Open: American Stars Shine

Global
2
Tragedy at Miami Airport: Amazon Prime Air Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy at Miami Airport: Amazon Prime Air Crash Claims Lives

Global
3
Labuschagne's Redemption: Australia Gears Up for Crucial South Africa Tour

Labuschagne's Redemption: Australia Gears Up for Crucial South Africa Tour

Global
4
Pegula Powers Into U.S. Open Quarters with Dominant Victory

Pegula Powers Into U.S. Open Quarters with Dominant Victory

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Clean Energy, Fair Choices: Why Governments Must Put Citizens at the Heart of Transition

Mongolia’s Health Cybersecurity at a Crossroads as Digital Care Expands Faster Than Defences

Unlocking Tonga’s Economy: Why Finance, Skills and Infrastructure Hold the Key to Growth

Why the Strait of Hormuz Is a Bigger Economic Risk Than an Oil Story

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026