Jhandu Kumar Aims for Gold at Asian Para Games

Renowned powerlifter Jhandu Kumar, who clinched a bronze medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, is setting his sights on gold at the forthcoming Asian Para Games. Kumar is determined to aid India in outdoing its previous medal achievements.

Speaking to ANI at an SBI Life Insurance event honoring India's para-athlete luminaries, Kumar voiced optimism about his upcoming competition. 'The preparation is going on well. This time, the goal is to win the gold medal. We will do something good,' he asserted.

India achieved a record 108 medals at the last Asian Para Games, but Kumar is keen on surpassing this milestone as the games commence in Japan on October 18. With a determined mindset and rigorous preparation, Kumar remains confident of his pursuits.