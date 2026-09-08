EuroLeague Gears Up for Potential Showdown with NBA Europe

EuroLeague Basketball is readying itself for a potential battle on the European courts with the NBA, should the latter proceed without a partnership for its proposed NBA Europe league slated for 2027. According to EuroLeague CEO Chus Bueno, the league is equipped to operate independently unless a mutually beneficial agreement is reached.

Vamos emphasized that collaboration must work for both entities, combining the NBA's operational strengths with EuroLeague's established local brand presence. The NBA, which has attracted significant bids for franchises, aligns with its vision of European basketball consolidation.

With both leagues advancing their initiatives, EuroLeague plans to expand to 24 teams, potentially establishing franchises in major cities like Paris, London, and Milan. In contrast, NBA Europe envisions featuring 16 teams, including participation in a mid-season NBA Cup, fueling a global basketball network.