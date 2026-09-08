Britain Tightens Sanctions on Iran to Curb Nuclear Threat

Britain has announced the introduction of tougher sanctions on Iran, aimed at expanding trade restrictions and empowering actions against ships. This move is part of a broader effort to address Tehran's nuclear ambitions and its other contentious activities.

The government explained that these measures would severely limit Iran's access to the UK financial system. Additionally, the trade restrictions now cover a wider range of goods, technology, and services, further isolating Iran from crucial economic interactions.

Moreover, the legislation includes a ban on Iranian aircraft from landing in the UK unless specific exemptions are granted, tightening the country's control over its airspace in relation to Iran.