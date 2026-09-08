Hungary Expels Russian Diplomats Amid Changing Foreign Relations

In a significant shift from past policies, Hungary expelled 10 Russian diplomats on Tuesday, accusing them of engaging in activities incompatible with their diplomatic status.

This move signals a break from the pro-Russian era of former Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who maintained close ties with Moscow even after the Ukraine invasion.

Current Prime Minister Peter Magyar is steering Hungary towards stronger EU and NATO alliances, while Russia, in response, has threatened retaliatory actions, marking a tense recalibration of diplomatic relations.