Ukraine braces for significant confrontation with Russian forces seeking to dominate the eastern Donetsk region, focusing on the strategic cities of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk. The conflict tests Ukraine's new top general, Mykhailo Drapatyi, along with his freshly appointed commanders.

Moscow's advancements, amid harsh efforts to claim the industrialized Donetsk area, have turned the fight into one of this year's critical phases. U.S. envoys seek peace resolutions without success, while both nations prepare for ongoing winter confrontations.

Analysts suggest September and October may present fierce battles as Ukraine defends under veteran commanders like Andrii Biletskyi and Denys Prokopenko, despite Russian forces inching closer to key strongholds.