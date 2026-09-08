Australia Champions Usher in New Era with Ponting as Owner, Warner as Captain

Australian cricket legend Ricky Ponting has expanded his role in the sport by joining the Australia Champions as an owner. In a significant development for the franchise, the announcement was made during the exclusive “Australia Champions: A New Era” media press conference held in Melbourne, according to a press release. Joining him on stage was explosive opener David Warner, who has been named captain for the upcoming World Championship of Legends (WCL) Season 3.

The press conference, held at Eureka 89, heralded a new chapter for the Australia Champions, uniting some of the most illustrious figures in Australian cricket and beyond. Ponting's arrival is expected to bolster the ownership group alongside existing owner Puneet Singh, as the franchise looks to redefine its identity. Warner's appointment marks him as the newest marquee player for the Australia Champions, tasked with leading the squad into a pivotal season.

As WCL Season 3 promises to deliver an unprecedented level of cricket action, with more legendary players and intense rivalries, the combination of Ponting’s strategic insight and Warner's dynamic leadership is viewed as a formidable force. Both Ponting and Warner expressed their eagerness to craft a new legacy for the team, highlighting the exciting prospects for fans and the growth of Australian cricket.