Scott McTominay: A Heartfelt Comeback

Napoli midfielder Scott McTominay has successfully undergone a heart procedure to address a mild arrhythmia and is slated to return to training in two weeks, the Italian club announced on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old Scottish international underwent a planned ablation at Spire Manchester Hospital after being diagnosed with benign arrhythmia last week. The club confirmed the procedure was successful and that McTominay will rest before resuming training.

Missing Napoli's 3-2 loss to Inter Milan, McTominay will also sit out Wednesday's Champions League opener against Arsenal and league matches against Bologna and Fiorentina. He is expected to return to full training during the international break.