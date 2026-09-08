Brennan's Breakthrough: A Grand Tour Stage Win Streak

Matthew Brennan secured his fourth stage win in the 2023 Vuelta a Espana, becoming the first to do so in their debut since 2017. Despite a challenging 181.1km route, Brennan outsprinted the pack with strategic assistance from teammate Wout van Aert. Brennan praised van Aert's role in his success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 21:28 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 21:28 IST
Brennan's Breakthrough: A Grand Tour Stage Win Streak

In a remarkable feat, Briton Matthew Brennan claimed victory in stage 16 of the Vuelta a Espana on Tuesday, securing his fourth stage win in his grand tour debut. Brennan, representing Team Visma-Lease a Bike, edged out his competitors in a thrilling finish.

The 181.1km race from Cortegana to Palos de la Frontera began with a breakaway by five riders, which was eventually reeled in by the peloton. Visma-Lease a Bike's Steven Kruijswijk played a key role in narrowing the gap.

Despite scorching temperatures reaching 37 degrees Celsius, Brennan executed a perfect sprint in the final kilometer, thanks to strategic positioning by teammate Wout van Aert. This win marks a historic milestone, reminiscent of Fernando Gaviria's success in 2017.

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