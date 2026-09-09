Sky Guardians: Strengthening Ties with Joint Air Force Exercises

In a significant move to fortify defense ties, two Australian F-35A stealth fighters have arrived in New Zealand for joint exercises with the New Zealand Army and Air Force. This collaboration underscores an evolving partnership involving the sharing of personnel and maintenance roles between the two nations' militaries.

Air Vice-Marshal Darryn Webb, chief of the New Zealand Air Force, revealed that the allies are progressing beyond traditional inter-operability to deeper integration. Both countries are crafting frameworks to enable Australian pilots to potentially operate New Zealand aircraft in future exercises, fostering a seamless operational environment.

Enhanced collaboration is expected to alleviate personnel shortages during deployments. An Australia Defence spokesperson emphasized that synchronized air and maintenance efforts will boost the combined capability to carry out maritime surveillance, anti-submarine warfare, and more across the region.