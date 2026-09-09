New Mexico's Name and Heritage Under Threat?

President Donald Trump's proposal to rename New Mexico as 'New America' has sparked widespread criticism. The suggestion is viewed as an attempt to erase history, particularly by those with deep roots in the state's Native American, Spanish, and Mexican heritage. Both Republicans and Democrats in New Mexico oppose the idea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 06:06 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 06:06 IST
New Mexico's Name and Heritage Under Threat?
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Residents of New Mexico are expressing outrage over President Donald Trump's proposal to rename their state 'New America.' The move, announced amidst ongoing trade negotiations with Mexico, is perceived as an attempt to erase the region's deep-rooted history and culture.

Known for its deserts, mountains, and high plains, New Mexico has been an integral part of Native American tales, Spanish epics, and cowboy legends for over 450 years. Trump's renaming suggestion follows other similar changes, like his recent decision to rename Lake Ontario to Lake America after trade talks with Canada faltered.

The proposal has faced criticism from both Republican and Democratic politicians in New Mexico. The state's diverse population, which has the highest proportion of Hispanic and Latino residents in the U.S., sees the move as an affront to their identity and heritage. Residents argue that the name 'New Mexico' carries a historic and cultural significance that should not be dismissed.

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