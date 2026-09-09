Falcons Soar Over Warriors with Historic Victory in CPL Clash

The Antigua & Barbuda Falcons stunned the Guyana Amazon Warriors with a 65-run win at the Caribbean Premier League. Key players Alzarri Joseph and Shadab Khan shone as the Falcons moved into the top two, marking a triumphant end to their league campaign and seeking playoff glory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 10:25 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 10:25 IST
Falcons Soar Over Warriors with Historic Victory in CPL Clash
Antigua & Barbuda Falcons players celebrating (Photo: CPL website). Image Credit: ANI

In an electrifying match at Providence Stadium, the Antigua & Barbuda Falcons achieved an historic feat, becoming the first team to conquer the Guyana Amazon Warriors in this year's Caribbean Premier League (CPL). The Falcons claimed an emphatic 65-run triumph, ending the Warriors' unbeaten run with a remarkable display of cricket prowess.

Spearheading the victory, pacer Alzarri Joseph and leg-spinner Shadab Khan orchestrated the Falcons' dynamic performance. After being put in to bat, the Falcons navigated through early pressure, with Karima Gore and Evin Lewis providing a steady start. Although the Warriors' Imran Tahir posed a significant threat, dismissing Lewis and stifling the opposition like a predator, the Falcons capitalized during the latter stages of their innings.

A late surge saw the Falcons amass 72 runs in the final five overs, with Shadab Khan leading the charge with an unbeaten 30 off nine balls. This onslaught propelled the team to a formidable total of 182/5. Despite the Warriors' aggressive pursuit during the Power Play, the Falcons maintained dominance, thanks to Joseph's pivotal strikes and a relentless spin attack, ultimately bowling out the Warriors for just 117. The Falcons' victory not only served revenge for an earlier defeat but also secured their strong position for the playoffs.

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