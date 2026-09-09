Ben Shelton Stuns Alcaraz in Marathon U.S. Open Match

In a thrilling encounter at the U.S. Open, Ben Shelton shocked defending champion Carlos Alcaraz, advancing to the semi-finals in a five-set marathon.

The match, which extended into the early hours, marked the latest finish ever recorded at the tournament, concluding at 3.33 a.m. Wednesday.

Despite Alcaraz's perfect Grand Slam record against American men, Shelton capitalized on his opponent's errors to secure a historic win.