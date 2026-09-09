Ben Shelton Stuns Alcaraz in Marathon U.S. Open Match
American tennis player Ben Shelton defeated defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in a five-set thriller to reach the U.S. Open semi-finals. The match, which ended in the early hours, was the latest-finishing in tournament history, and presented Shelton with an opportunity to become the first American men's Grand Slam champion since 2003.
In a thrilling encounter at the U.S. Open, Ben Shelton shocked defending champion Carlos Alcaraz, advancing to the semi-finals in a five-set marathon.
The match, which extended into the early hours, marked the latest finish ever recorded at the tournament, concluding at 3.33 a.m. Wednesday.
Despite Alcaraz's perfect Grand Slam record against American men, Shelton capitalized on his opponent's errors to secure a historic win.
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