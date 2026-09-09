Hyrox's Buyback Boost: Fitness Phenomenon Eyes Olympic Dream

Hyrox, the trailblazing fitness racing group, has embarked on a new chapter after its co-founders successfully reacquired the majority stake held by Infront Sports & Media. The strategic move was made possible through a partnership with U.S.-based private equity firm L Catterton, although financial specifics remain undisclosed.

Since its inception in 2017, Hyrox's standardized indoor race, merging running with functional workout routines, has captivated global fitness enthusiasts. From its origins as a niche challenge, the brand now organizes events, training sessions, and affiliated gyms in more than 30 countries, hosting over 1.4 million participants.

With ambitious Olympic aspirations, Hyrox is setting its sights on securing a place in the 2032 and 2036 Games. Co-founder Moritz Fuerste hailed the acquisition as a significant milestone in the company's dynamic journey from niche event to global sensation.